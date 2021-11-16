Leadership Northern Colorado Prepares for Graduation

Public and Alumni Invited to Attend Presentation on Organizational Change

The eleventh Leadership Northern Colorado (LNC) class will soon complete their pandemic expanded program and LNC alumni and the public are invited to celebrate the class accomplishments and to learn more about Leadership at a breakfast event featuring Josh Packard, executive director of Springtide Research Institute and former sociology professor at the University of Northern Colorado. A talented speaker and writer, Packard will share insight on organizational change and strategy.

Packard has spent twenty years studying institutional participation in the United States with a focus on work and voluntary associations. He’s a social scientist who is committed to making sure that research can actually be useful to people in the real world. As one of his clients recently said, “You’re a researcher, but you speak human!” Dr. Packard has been an invited speaker for numerous events and organizations to share his unique, counterintuitive insights that will change the way you think about a world you already know. The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on November 16 at Windsong Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, outside of Fort Collins. Sponsored by Canvas Credit Union, the event provides a great way for Alumni and the community to reconnect to the program. Registration is $10 and is available at www.FortCollinsChamber.com.

Registration includes breakfast and the keynote presentation by Packard. Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland chambers of commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, and the Weld Foundation, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region. The Leadership Northern Colorado program will end November 16 with a final class session and graduation by the 33 participants. The class had an extended experience due to the pandemic and ran from January 2020 through November 2021.

The 2020-2021 Leadership Northern Colorado graduates are:

Karina Amaya, Employment Services of Weld County

Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman & Brinkman Construction

Mandana Ashouripashaki, CSU Ventures

Crystal Bidwell, Ditesco

Claire Bouchard, Larimer County

Beau Bump, Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP

AnnaRose Cunningham, NFR MPO

Megan Ferguson, Impact Development Fund

Shauna Gray, Chipper’s Lanes

BrightHeart Headrick, Parent-Child Interaction Center

Noah Hutchison, Mighty Hand Construction

Anne Marie Jacobson, Front Range Community College

Logan Jones, WorkLife Partnership

Charles Jordan, RLH Engineering, Inc.

Nathan Kinney, Banner Health

Alex Koenigsberg, Arula

Elizabeth Mahoney, Complete Professional Development

Debbie Mayer, Colorado State University

Beth McDaniel, Centennial Lending, LLC

Liz McMillan, Canvas Credit Union

Chris McPhail, Independent Bank

Jenny Maeda, Neighbor to Neighbor

Timothy Merlino, Pinyon Environmental

Corinne Millington

Shannon Mosness, UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation

Sara Potter, FNBO

Ted Ray, Great Western Bank

Donna Reiser, Colorado State University Alumni Association

Carrie Rossman, YMCA of the Rockies

Jana Sanchez, LaunchNo.CO

Allison Seabeck, Warehouse Business Accelerator

Benjamin Snow, City of Greeley

Megan Streetman, Animal Friends Alliance

Kristy Wygmans, Pour Brothers Community Tavern

Jill Zamzow, UCHealth

Leadership Northern Colorado is a program developed and designed through a collaboration of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, and the Weld Community Foundation. The regional development program is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region. The six-month interactive program for 30 select leaders from across the region focuses on regional issues, regionalism, and regional leadership skills. For more information, visit www.LeadershipNorthernColorado.com.

