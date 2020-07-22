Local Car Wash and Outdoor Shop Network Partner for Big Thompsan River Cleanup Project

Express car wash company Breeze Thru Car Wash has recently partnered with outdoor clothing and equipment shop network JAX Mercantile Co to facilitate a cleanup project for Northern Colorado’s Big Thompson River.

The River Cleanup project took place at Centennial Park along the river Saturday, July 11. Additionally, more than 20 employee volunteers from Breeze Thru and JAX Mercantile Co (JAX) participated in spanning multiple miles of the river.

“At Breeze Thru, we care deeply about the communities we call home and the preservation of each through sustainability as stewards of the environment on a local level and beyond,” said Wade Keith, Brand Manager at Breeze Thru.

Breeze Thru and JAX encouraged the public to follow the event virtually on Facebook due to ensure safety and social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, face coverings were provided for all employees participating along with display tents for both companies’ providing information for interested park-goers.

Breeze Thru is the first-ever IMSM certified car wash holding an ISO 9001 Quality Management certification. Also, Breeze Thru is currently pursuing an ISO 14001 Environmental Management certification for its sustainability efforts, which include the use of ultra-concentrated, environmentally safe chemicals packaged in 100% recyclable containers and industry-leading technology that saves energy with every wash.

“We believe that for a community to continue to thrive it requires the efforts of all its members and we hope this initiative will motivate others to ‘Keep It Clean’ in more ways than one,” said Wade.

For more information regarding the environmental program at Breeze Thru Car Wash, visit: www.breezethrucarwash.com/breeze-thru-environmental-program