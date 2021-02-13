Loveland Public Library to Hold Excel 201 Computer Class

Loveland Public Library will host an online Excel 201 computer class on Monday, February 15, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm to cover the program’s fundamental productive tools.

The Excel 201 class is an online class that utilizes Zoom video conferencing software. The course is also presented in partnership with the Colorado technology school Digital Workshop Center.

Topics covered in this class are as follows:

Function terminology and fundamental concepts

Using basic functions

Using Cell References

Using Copy / Paste

Computer class registrations will be moving away from Eventbrite to the Loveland Public Library website starting this month through April. The Loveland Public Library is located at 300 N. Adams.