McWhinney Inks Loveland Deal with Bobo’s

Colorado-based Snack Company Leases 123,000 Square Foot Centerra Industrial Building

McWhinney, Colorado-based real estate investor and developer with expertise in commercial, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily, and residential assets and master developer of Centerra in Loveland, announced that Bobo’s has signed a lease for the entirety of Building 7, a 123,000 square foot industrial facility located within Centerra.

Bobo’s, a Colorado-based wholesome snack brand, will consolidate three Bobo’s locations – the Boulder bakery operation, the Loveland Bakery, and the Loveland warehouse – into one single facility. Along with its manufacturing space, Bobo’s will grow its employee base providing new job creation with additional roles supporting the local community. Its corporate headquarters will remain in Boulder where the company began in 2003.

“We’re thrilled that Bobo’s selected Centerra to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations,” stated Clyde Wood, Vice President of Commercial Development at McWhinney. “Northern Colorado is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, and we’ve been intentional in developing industrial, warehouse, and distribution offerings to support companies’ expansion needs and drive economic growth in our region. Bobo’s is a tremendous addition to the Loveland community, and we look forward to seeing their continued success as they expand nationally.”

Conveniently located off the Interstate 25 and Crossroads Blvd. exit in Loveland, Centerra Industrial has become a magnet for industrial, warehouse, manufacturing, and distribution companies looking to expand their operations along the Colorado Front Range. Bobo’s future Centerra location will provide easy access to community amenities including a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, miles of recreation trails, and open space, in addition to growing residential options.

“We are excited Bobo’s Oat Bars has decided to expand their manufacturing and distribution operations in Loveland. They are a true leader in the healthy food manufacturing sector in Colorado and the U.S. Their long-term partnership with the City of Loveland is a commitment that will lead to a great deal of positive economic and social benefits to the community,” stated Jack Hill, Business Development Specialist with the City of Loveland.

The new Centerra industrial building located at 4501 Viking Way adjacent to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport will be completed in December. Bobo’s will then immediately begin to build out of their tenant improvements with a plan to begin operations in summer 2022.

Centerra’s growing industrial district consists of 660,000 cumulative square feet today, and McWhinney has plans to break ground on its next industrial building – the largest to date, just west of Bobo’s – in summer 2022.

“The level of demand we are seeing for industrial space is unprecedented, and there are no signs of it slowing down,” said Mike Eyer of CBRE, who, along with Julius Tabert, represented McWhinney in the transaction. “As the country emerges from the pandemic, we expect more large industrial transactions and believe that Centerra Industrial is uniquely positioned to take advantage of it. Bobo’s is another example of companies finding great value in northern Colorado, and they will be a great addition to the tenant mix.”

Chris Boston and Kegan McNutt with Gibbons-White, Inc. represented Bobos in the lease transaction. “Bobo’s looked at several different facilities but appreciated the energy, experience, and feeling of partnership with the McWhinney team, which made the Centerra development the place to be,” said Chris.

This lease marks the largest industrial deal in the region by square footage since 2019.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate