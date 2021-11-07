New Study Identifies ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Colorado

SmartAsset, a company centered around financial advice, has released its seventh annual study on the colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment. To find the top colleges in Colorado, SmartAsset measured categories, including scholarships provided, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.

Check out the top-ranked schools in Colorado below:

Rank School City Avg. Scholarships and Grants Avg. Starting Salary College Tuition* Student Living Costs Student Retention Rate College Education Value Index 1 Colorado School of Mines Golden, CO $11,411 $75,800 $18,964 $16,534 92% 78.64 2 Colorado State University-Fort Collins Fort Collins, CO $9,456 $54,500 $11,707 $14,524 84% 51.41 3 University of Colorado Boulder Boulder, CO $11,198 $58,600 $12,532 $18,512 87% 48.75 4 Colorado College Colorado Springs, CO $38,203 $54,100 $55,470 $16,172 96% 42.44 5 Regis University Denver, CO $18,538 $57,000 $36,810 $16,382 84% 39.07 6 Colorado Mesa University Grand Junction, CO $7,133 $49,500 $8,627 $15,515 74% 36.85 7 University of Denver Denver, CO $30,364 $57,000 $50,556 $17,100 85% 36.85 8 University of Colorado Colorado Springs Colorado Springs, CO $6,851 $53,100 $8,523 $17,320 70% 35.47 9 University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO $8,004 $48,700 $9,918 $15,576 72% 34.30 10 Fort Lewis College Durango, CO $14,208 $49,000 $9,040 $16,388 62% 33.55

More details on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found at: smartasset.com.

