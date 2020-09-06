Northern Colorado COVID-19 Fund Distributes Final Grants

The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund has distributed final grants totaling in $271,000 to 13 nonprofit organizations seeking funding for critical needs that have come up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Response Fund comes as a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County. Additionally, these final grant disbursements bring the total distributions to $1,272,997.

The grants were reviewed by a committee of volunteers from Estes Park, Loveland, and Fort Collins including staff members from the United Way and the Community Foundation.

“As a member of the Grant Committee, I was amazed at the incredible number of nonprofit organizations in Larimer County who came together to creatively meet the immediate needs of our neighbors during this pandemic,” said Cecil Gutierrez, committee member and former Loveland mayor who sits on the Foundation’s board of trustees. “I am so proud to live in a community with so many fabulous people dedicated to helping others,” Cecil said.

Grant requests demonstrating passionate, creative leadership and detailed information regarding how the received fund would provide them with the ability to service more people were strongly considered by the committee. Also, grants are more than often awarded to make differences in the community supporting people dealing with food insecurity, childcare needs, housing, and other issues brought on by the pandemic.

“This partnership and process demonstrates the ability of this community to quickly unite and activate – as funders, as agencies, as donors – and respond to immediate crises as well as long-term recovery needs,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “Having previously been an agency recipient of these COVID-19 Fund dollars supporting rent assistance and technology access for some of the most significantly impacted residents of our community, I have seen firsthand the direct impact of the funds and the coordinated distribution effort,” Deirdre said.

For more information regarding the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Fund, visit: https://uwaylc.org/post/COVID-19