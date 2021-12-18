Nosh NoCo Offers Fort Collins Restaurants Free Sign Up & Reduced Commission Rates 

The City of Fort Collins has partnered with Nosh NoCo to help restaurants offer delivery and takeout services by covering 10% of the commission costs placed on restaurants. This means that a restaurant will pay reduced fees (5% for delivery and 2.5% for takeout orders) to Nosh NoCo for taking, processing, and fulfilling orders on the Nosh NoCo platform starting December 10, 2021, until February 27, 2022.

The City will also be covering the processing fee ($1.99) normally charged to Fort Collins residents placing orders on the Nosh NoCo platform during the same period.

Fort Collins restaurants can also sign up with Nosh NoCo at no cost now until February 27, 2022.

Sign your Fort Collins restaurant up for Nosh NoCo delivery & takeout services today. Encourage customers to use Nosh NoCo when ordering delivery or takeout from your restaurant.