Opterus Signs to Add Jobs and Grow Operations in Loveland  

Local aerospace company expands in Loveland following economic incentive agreement

Opterus R&D, Inc. signed an agreement with the City of Loveland this past month to bring about more high-wage jobs and further anchor its operations in Loveland. To facilitate new job growth in the area, the City deployed the use of its small economic incentives (up to $30,000) to fuel this expansion.

As part of the agreement, Opterus has expanded its manufacturing and office space at the Forge Campus in Loveland from 4,000 to over 9,000 square feet. The aerospace manufacturing and design company has also signed a long-term lease at the location in connection with the agreement and is projected to bring 33 high-paying technology jobs to the city in the next five years, a significant addition to its current 17 person staff.

Opterus will establish space flight hardware assembly and testing labs to develop its advanced deployable space structures products in its expanded facility. The company was founded in 2015 in Northern Colorado and specializes in critical space structures made of lightweight, high-strain composite materials that aim to increase the accessibility of space.

“We’re excited to continue bringing jobs to the community and appreciate the support from the City of Loveland as we keep seeing such incredible growth,” says Opterus CEO Thomas Murphey.

Opterus Research and Development is an advanced structures company that is radically changing the way structures are engineered for space applications. Based in Loveland, CO, the company is pioneering work in deployable structures for satellites and lightweight retractable-deployable masts, booms, and hinges. Opterus pushes the frontiers of structural design with innovative tension-aligned arrays, blanket and panel solar arrays, solid surface deployable reflectors, antennas, and in-space assembly and manufacturing architectures. To learn more about Opterus products and services, visit https://www.opterusrd.com.