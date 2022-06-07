Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Welcomes Dr. Lucas Schnell to Their Team of Specialists

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) is proud to welcome Dr. Lucas Schnell to their distinguished orthopaedic and spine specialists at the Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster campuses.

“At OCR, we are always expanding our expertise to better serve our patients and community,” said Carli Taylor-Drake, Director of Marketing & Practice Development at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schnell to the OCR team and look forward to all the incredible work he will put forth for our patients and team.”

Dr. Schnell brings seven years of experience to OCR’s team of more than 45 specialized physicians. His specialties include shoulder disorders, sports medicine, total joint surgery, and trauma. After obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree from Dakota State University, Dr. Schnell earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Kansas City University of Medicine in 2009 and completed his orthopedic residency at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. He also received a Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship from St. Francis Shoulder Center in Columbus, Georgia in 2015.

Dr. Schnell serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Rocky Vista University and has a Colorado Division of Worker’s Compensation Level 2 Accreditation. He has presented at various conferences in the field of healthcare and orthopedics and has a handful of publications surrounding his orthopedic specialties. He is currently a member of the American Osteopathic Association of Orthopedics, American Osteopathic Association, and Colorado Medical Society.

“Relationships with my patients are very important to me to achieve a great outcome, it not only takes skill but also a team effort between myself and the patient,” said Dr. Schnell. “I work hard to build trust and encourage patient engagement in treatment plans.”

Over the last decade, Dr. Schnell has served as the Team Physician for various schools, high schools, and colleges, the Midwest Classic PGA Tournament, and the Kansas City Comets Indoor Soccer Team. Appointments with Dr. Schnell may be made at the Westminster campus. To schedule an appointment, call 720-494-4791. To learn more about the physicians at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, visit orthohealth.com.

The 45 doctors at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies are specialists in the medicine of motion. By providing orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, concussion, and podiatry care, the physicians have helped thousands of adults and children accelerate treatment and recovery. Serving the residents of CO, WY, NE, and beyond since 1969, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies has offices in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster with specialty-focused care. For more information, visit orthohealth.com.