Over Half-Million Dollars Awarded to Northern Colorado Organizations by Bohemian Foundation

Private family foundation Bohemian Foundation has awarded over $570,000 to 41 local organizations to continue their work of encouraging and enabling youth to thrive, empowering individuals and families on the path toward economic stability and strengthening the community.
Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. Bohemian Foundation has awarded $20 million in Pharos Fund grants since 2001 to a multitude of organizations serving the Fort Collins area, awarding the grants twice each year.
“Our community has evolving needs,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “The organizations and programs funded through Pharos Fund are using data to implement creative responses to changes in our community,” Sara said.
The Fall 2020 Pharos Fund Recipients are as follows:
- A Little Help, A Little Help Larimer County
- Access Center, CSU, Indigenous Science, Technology, Arts, & Resilience (ISTAR) Camp
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, General Support
- Be the Gift Incorporated, Home repair assistance for Widows, Single Moms and their Children
- Book Trust, Book Trust in Poudre School District
- Break Free Inc. dba The Avery Center, General Support
- Bright by Text, General Support
- CASA of Larimer County, CASA Program
- Catholic Charities & Community Services, The Mission
- Center for Public Deliberation, CSU, General Support
- Children’s Speech & Reading Center, General Support
- ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., General Support
- Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Due Process & Dignity for Fort Collins Immigrants
- Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support
- Department of Ecosystem Science & Sustainability, CSU, River Explorers: Outdoor Science Discovery Activities for K-6th Grade
- Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections
- Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, Supporting Family-Friendly Workplaces
- Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. dba Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, General Support
- Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), COVID Free Meal Delivery Program
- Food Bank for Larimer County, Fresh Food Share
- Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, General Support
- Front Range Community College Foundation, Single Parent Program
- Genesis Project of Fort Collins, Youth Mentorship, Job Readiness & Employment Program
- Homeward Alliance, Family Services
- Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department, Increasing Post-Secondary Credential Completion via Matching Scholarship Funds
- Larimer County Extension Office, FLTI
- Larimer County Partners, Inc., General Support
- Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, Community Outreach
- Lincoln IB World Middle School, PSD, After-School READ Act Tutoring Program
- Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Youth and Family Center
- Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., Housing Achievement
- Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, Healthy Families Program
- Queen’s Legacy Foundation, Youth Engaging In Academics and Arts
- School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Advocacy, Outreach, and Prevention Services
- Sproutin’ Up Corporation, General Support
- SummitStone Health Partners, Grandfamily Support Program
- The Family Center/La Familia, Family Support: Services and Systems
- Vindeket Foods, Vindeket Market
- Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center, Safety Smarts
- Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch, RSVP Program
Applications for the next Pharos Fund round are being accepted by Bohemian Foundation starting on Tuesday, December 15, and will end on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11:59 pm.
For more information regarding the Bohemian Foundation, visit: BohemianFoundation.org
