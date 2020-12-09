Over Half-Million Dollars Awarded to Northern Colorado Organizations by Bohemian Foundation

Private family foundation Bohemian Foundation has awarded over $570,000 to 41 local organizations to continue their work of encouraging and enabling youth to thrive, empowering individuals and families on the path toward economic stability and strengthening the community.

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. Bohemian Foundation has awarded $20 million in Pharos Fund grants since 2001 to a multitude of organizations serving the Fort Collins area, awarding the grants twice each year.

“Our community has evolving needs,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “The organizations and programs funded through Pharos Fund are using data to implement creative responses to changes in our community,” Sara said.

The Fall 2020 Pharos Fund Recipients are as follows:

A Little Help, A Little Help Larimer County

Access Center, CSU, Indigenous Science, Technology, Arts, & Resilience (ISTAR) Camp

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, General Support

Be the Gift Incorporated, Home repair assistance for Widows, Single Moms and their Children

Book Trust, Book Trust in Poudre School District

Break Free Inc. dba The Avery Center, General Support

Bright by Text, General Support

CASA of Larimer County, CASA Program

Catholic Charities & Community Services, The Mission

Center for Public Deliberation, CSU, General Support

Children’s Speech & Reading Center, General Support

ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., General Support

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Due Process & Dignity for Fort Collins Immigrants

Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support

Department of Ecosystem Science & Sustainability, CSU, River Explorers: Outdoor Science Discovery Activities for K-6th Grade

Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections

Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, Supporting Family-Friendly Workplaces

Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. dba Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, General Support

Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), COVID Free Meal Delivery Program

Food Bank for Larimer County, Fresh Food Share

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, General Support

Front Range Community College Foundation, Single Parent Program

Genesis Project of Fort Collins, Youth Mentorship, Job Readiness & Employment Program

Homeward Alliance, Family Services

Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department, Increasing Post-Secondary Credential Completion via Matching Scholarship Funds

Larimer County Extension Office, FLTI

Larimer County Partners, Inc., General Support

Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, Community Outreach

Lincoln IB World Middle School, PSD, After-School READ Act Tutoring Program

Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Youth and Family Center

Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., Housing Achievement

Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, Healthy Families Program

Queen’s Legacy Foundation, Youth Engaging In Academics and Arts

School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Advocacy, Outreach, and Prevention Services

Sproutin’ Up Corporation, General Support

SummitStone Health Partners, Grandfamily Support Program

The Family Center/La Familia, Family Support: Services and Systems

Vindeket Foods, Vindeket Market

Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center, Safety Smarts

Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch, RSVP Program

Applications for the next Pharos Fund round are being accepted by Bohemian Foundation starting on Tuesday, December 15, and will end on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11:59 pm.

For more information regarding the Bohemian Foundation, visit: BohemianFoundation.org