Pilgrim’s Mourns the Death of Longtime Board Member Charles Macaluso

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has announced the passing of longtime board member Charles Macaluso.
Charles served as an independent board member at Pilgrim’s since 2009 and was a member of the Audit Committee.
“Charles was a tireless contributor to our company’s strategy, vision, and success for more than a decade,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. “His wise counsel, sense of humor, and passion will be sorely missed,” Fabio said.
For more information regarding Pilgrim’s, visit www.pilgrims.com.
