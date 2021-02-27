Pilgrim’s Mourns the Death of Longtime Board Member Charles Macaluso

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has announced the passing of longtime board member Charles Macaluso.

Charles served as an independent board member at Pilgrim’s since 2009 and was a member of the Audit Committee.

“Charles was a tireless contributor to our company’s strategy, vision, and success for more than a decade,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. “His wise counsel, sense of humor, and passion will be sorely missed,” Fabio said.

Charles was also a principal of Dorchester Capital, LLC, a partner at Miller Associates, Inc., and served as director of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., and Landec Corporation.“On behalf of the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Macaluso family, including his wife Lynn,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, Pilgrim’s chairman of the board. “It was a privilege and an honor to serve with Charles, and we will miss him dearly,” Gilberto said.

