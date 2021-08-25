Platte River Names New Chief Operating Officer

(Caption: Melie Vincent)

Following a nationwide search process, Platte River Power Authority recently hired Melie Vincent to serve as the organization’s next chief operating officer (COO).

“I am pleased to welcome Melie to our senior leadership team,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “In addition to leading operations and power production facilities for municipal utilities, Melie has extensive experience bringing utilities into organized energy markets and I look forward to working with her to achieve Platte River’s goals.”

Since 2001, Vincent has served in various power supply and operations roles for electric utilities in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas. Most recently, she served as the director of operations for the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority where she managed an energy portfolio including 900 megawatts of generation, directed portfolio planning analysis and managed renewable power purchase agreements.

As COO for Platte River, Vincent oversees power delivery, power supply, system engineering, system maintenance and facilities, and will lead the organization’s efforts to join an energy market. She began her work with Platte River on July 6 and operates primarily from the organization’s headquarters campus in Fort Collins.

“Working in an industry that has a direct, positive impact on my neighbors is a privilege,” says Vincent. “I look forward to putting my experience and values to work for Platte River and our owner communities as we continue working toward a new energy future.”

Vincent replaces Platte River’s former COO Andy Butcher, who accepted the position of general manager for the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency in Greer, South Carolina, earlier this year.

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit, community-owned public power utility that generates and delivers safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy and services to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, Colo., for delivery to their utility customers. For more information, visit prpa.org.