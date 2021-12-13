Platte River Offers Roy Rohla Memorial Scholarship

High School Seniors Now Eligible to Apply

Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry are encouraged to apply for Platte River Power Authority’s Roy Rohla Memorial Scholarship. The annual $3,000 scholarship is offered through the RMEL Foundation and applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022.

“The utility industry is undergoing a significant transformation and it’s never been more important to support the next generation of energy professionals who will be instrumental in implementing this transition,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River.

In addition to students enrolled in a four-year university or working toward an associate degree, the scholarship is also being offered to graduating high school seniors interested in pursuing electrical energy studies. All applicants must also have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, or Loveland.

Students who apply for the Roy J. Rohla scholarship will be added to the National Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. Every applicant’s listing will be shared (with their permission) with hundreds of RMEL member companies, which could lead to internship or employment opportunities within the industry. For more information and to apply for the Roy J. Rohla scholarship, visit rmelfoundation.org/scholarships.

The Platte River Power Authority/RMEL Foundation scholarship is named after Roy J. Rohla who was an electrical engineer and plant manager at the Rawhide Energy Station during his 20-year career at Platte River.

“Roy was a lifelong learner and encouraged his coworkers to pursue educational opportunities to enhance their understanding and further their careers,” adds Frisbie. “This scholarship enables his legacy to live on in the students who share his values.”