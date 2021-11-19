Poudre School District: Fall Break Extended to November 22-26, District Cites “Staff Shortages and Exhaustion” as A Few Reasons

The following was a communication sent to all parents in Poudre School District on November 11, 2021:

Dear PSD community,

This is an announcement that Poudre School District, including all schools, will now be closed November 22-23. School and district offices will not be open to the public. This change means that fall break is now November 22-26.

PSD’s decision, which aligns with those made by districts along the Front Range, was made for a couple of reasons.

First, we anticipate significant staffing shortages close to the fall break. Put simply, there aren’t enough people to provide the coverage needed to care for students across the district.

At the same time, we know that many of our staff, students, and families are facing unique challenges. People are feeling worn down or downright exhausted. Our hope is that these days off will provide some opportunities for respite.

Key need-to-know information:

Students should take anything they need over the break home by Friday, November 19.

Any currently enrolled PSD student may get free meals from 11 am to 1 pm Nov. 22-23 at Eyestone Elementary School in Wellington; or Rocky Mountain High School, Fossil Ridge High School, Poudre High School, or Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins. Each day, they can expect to pick up lunch with breakfast for the next day. Meals will not be served November 24-26. There will also be mobile meal buses parked at some mobile home communities.

AlphaBEST will provide childcare from 6:30 am to 6 pm November 22-24 at O’Dea and Werner elementary schools in Fort Collins. Services will not be available from November 25-26. Families who have not used AlphaBEST before can sign up for some or all days. Visit www.alphabest.org/poudreco/ for more information.

All community facility rentals will be canceled November 22-23.

All activities, extracurriculars, events, and athletics (competitions and practices) are canceled November 22-23. Practices will happen as planned, unless otherwise communicated by coaches, November 24, 26, and 27.

The November 23 Board of Education meetings will proceed, as planned.

Thank you for your continued partnership.

Sincerely,

Brian Kingsley

Superintendent

Note: This message does not apply to PSD-authorized charter schools, which manage their own operations. Families of PSD-authorized charters should contact their school directly with questions.

