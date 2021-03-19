Poudre School District Hires Principal for Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School

Poudre School District has hired Lindsey Matkin as principal for Kinard Core Knowledge School.
Lindsey will take over as principal at the end of the school year when Kinard Jesse Morrill’s current principal transitions to his new role as principal of Poudre School District’s (PSD) under-construction middle-high school located at the Prospect Road site and expected to open in Fall of next year. Lindsey has been a PSD professional since 2002.
“In 2004, I was a part of the foundational staff who helped to open Kinard,” said Lindsey. “I look forward to expanding the innovative and engaging student experience through collaborative relationships among students and staff while challenging the staff and students to care with Kinard character,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey started her career with PSD at Lincoln Middle School as a Spanish teacher and transitioned to Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School, where she taught Spanish and served as a World Language department leader. She has also worked as the academic dean at Kinard before her current role as the Preston Middle School assistant principal.
Preston was awarded the Colorado Schools to Watch School designation in 2016 and 2019 under Lindsey’s supervision. She also coached teams to work collaboratively, interdependently, and effectively toward common goals.
Lindsey is focused on inspiring, empowering, and encouraging all educators and students through shared leadership and is also committed to providing, sustaining, and nurturing equal opportunities for all students to learn at elevated levels. She also wants to lead a strong professional learning community where adults work together and model for students what it means to be part of a team.
“Where we believe together, we are better,” said Lindsey.
Lindsey will continue to serve as Preston’s assistant principal until June of this year when she will transition to her new principal of Kinard.
“Lindsey has a great deal of experience in Poudre School District, including as a member of the staff during Kinard’s inaugural year,” said Scott Nielsen, PSD’s assistant superintendent of secondary schools. “She has great skills and background with Professional Learning Communities and brings a focus on high levels of learning for all,” Scott said.
For more information regarding Kinard Core Knowledge School, visit https://kin.psdschools.org/.
