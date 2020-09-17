Poudre School District Seeking Applications for Community Advisory Council

Poudre School District is reviewing the district’s School Resource Officer program and is currently seeking parents, students, and members of the community to serve on an advisory council to provide feedback regarding the program in response to community concerns about police in the district’s schools.

The Community Advisory Council (CAC) will provide feedback to the Poudre School District (PSD) Board of Education regarding the School Resource Officer (SRO) program throughout the 2020-21 school year. The council will consist of PSD staff and community members such as parent and student representatives reviewing PSD discipline data and law enforcement referrals.

“Engaging the Community Advisory Council is part of an overarching important dialogue that is taking place in PSD,” said John McKay, director of PSD’s Language, Culture, and Equity Department. “We are committed to collaborating with our community stakeholders to go beyond listening and take actionable steps that ensure consistent equitable outcomes in our schools for all students,” John said.

Staff from PSD will make recommendations based on feedback from the council regarding the continuation of the SRO program in PSD schools to the Board of Education in spring 2021. Furthermore, the Board will vote in the spring whether or not to continue the SRO program, renewing contracts with Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Town of Timnath police.

Standing PSD staff members are as follows: