Poudre School District Superintendent to Retire

The Poudre School District Board of Education has voted to approve a mutual agreement with Dr. Sandra Smyser to retire from her position as district superintendent on Friday, January 8, 2021.
The board concluded that a change in leadership is in the district’s best interest, with Dr. Smyser’s agreement to an early retirement showing her unselfishness and desire for the district to grab the attention of quality superintendent candidates.
“On behalf of the Board of Education and Poudre School District’s staff, students and families, I want to honor Dr. Smyser’s longstanding commitment to our communities,” said Christophe Febvre, board president. “Throughout her career, she has been a tremendous advocate for public education,” Christophe said.
Dr. Smyser began her role with Poudre School District (PSD) on Monday, July 1, 2013.
Achievements PSD accomplished during Dr. Smyser’s tenure are as follows:
- Students have consistently outperformed their peers statewide, as evidenced by many consecutive years of high growth and state assessments achievement.
- Multiple schools received state and national distinction, including work in recent years to close the achievement gap.
- Voters approved both the 2016 $375 million bond and $8 million mill levy override to fund three new schools, a district athletics complex, a new transportation facility, and major improvements to all existing schools. The 2019 mill levy override to raise first-year teacher salaries, enhance safety and security, support students’ mental health, and maintain competitive wages for support staff.
- The staff brought to life the board’s District Ends, aspirational and visionary goals that guide the district’s work with students to ensure they are prepared to graduate with the skills and foundation they need for a changing world.
The Board of Education will appoint an interim superintendent to lead the district as quickly as possible. For now, PSD Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Todd Lambert and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Scott Nielsen will assume the superintendent’s duties.
The search for a new permanent superintendent will begin immediately, and intends to have someone in place by Thursday, July 1, 2021. PSD serves multiple Northern Colorado communities such as the City of Fort Collins, the City of Loveland, the Town of Timnath, the Town of Windsor, the Town of Wellington, and those in the foothills west of Fort Collins.
“Although we acknowledge this is a significant change, we are excited to continue PSD’s history of excellence, made possible by our amazing staff and community that go above and beyond to serve our students every day,” said Christophe.
For more information regarding Poudre School District, visit: http://www.psdschools.org
