Poudre School District Superintendent to Retire

The Poudre School District Board of Education has voted to approve a mutual agreement with Dr. Sandra Smyser to retire from her position as district superintendent on Friday, January 8, 2021.

The board concluded that a change in leadership is in the district’s best interest, with Dr. Smyser’s agreement to an early retirement showing her unselfishness and desire for the district to grab the attention of quality superintendent candidates.

“On behalf of the Board of Education and Poudre School District’s staff, students and families, I want to honor Dr. Smyser’s longstanding commitment to our communities,” said Christophe Febvre, board president. “Throughout her career, she has been a tremendous advocate for public education,” Christophe said.

Dr. Smyser began her role with Poudre School District (PSD) on Monday, July 1, 2013.

Achievements PSD accomplished during Dr. Smyser’s tenure are as follows: