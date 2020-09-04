Product Giveaway Launched by Elevation Beef Co.

Locally-owned ranch Elevation Beef Company has launched a product giveaway to offer its consumers a chance to win a free Steak Lovers Box.

Elevation Beef Co. provides beef boxes with Colorado Wagyu cattle utilizing a direct farm to table delivery service as well as a subscription-based model where customers can choose their beef box online for delivery or pickup. Additionally, winners of the Steak Lovers Box valued at $299 will be notified on Monday, November 16.

“At Elevation Beef Co., we believe that you should feel good about the beef you feed your family,” said Mark Gossman, Co-Owner at Elevation Beef Co. “The Steak Lovers Box giveaway is our way of introducing consumers to the selection of premium beef we source from Wagyu cattle that are pasture-raised right here in Colorado,” Mark said.

Cuts of Wagyu beef found in the Steak Lovers Box include premium steaks, kebabs, Koren short ribs, burgers, summer sausages, jerky sticks, ground beef and much more including alternative cuts picked by their Ranch manager. Furthermore, Elevation Beef has created these boxes to meet the growing demand for families in need of protein provisions.

All products produced by Elevation Beef come from locally-raised cattle grazing on pastures year-round, free of growth hormones, feed additives and antibiotics.

“Consumers are finding it increasingly difficult to find high-quality meat at local grocers and other retailers,” said Mark.

For more information regarding Elevation Beef including where to enter the Steak Lovers Box giveaway, visit: win.elevationbeef.com