Remote Learning Centers Opened by Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County has opened 12 Remote Learning Center in Loveland, Fort Collins, Wellington, and Estes Park to ensure youth have safe, fun, and supportive environments for learning while schools are operating in virtual settings.

The Remote Learning Centers provide students with full-day, in-person programming regarding virtual learning as well as space where they can safely be with friends and supportive staff after school hours. A majority of the centers have been operating since August with over 500 students enrolled.

“Our organization has always adapted to serve the needs of youth in our community, now is no different,” said Kaycee Headrick, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. “We know that there are kids who need a safe place to go during the day so that their parents can work or so that they get the academic support they need,” Kaycee said.

Furthermore, the Centers give youth access to virtual learning, assistance with accessing remote learning sessions with their teachers, daily academic activities, enrichment activities such as art, fitness, games, outdoor play, and access to healthy meals and snacks. Boys & Girls Clubs have worked with Larimer County on safety protocols including students staying in small cohorts throughout the day, practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and frequently cleaning spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of students.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County will operate this model from now through the middle of October or until in-person school resumes.

“We are proud to serve in this role and will continue to do whatever it takes for kids in our community,” said Kaycee.

For more information regarding Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, visit: https://www.begreatlarimer.org