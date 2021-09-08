Spend, Gift and Support Wellington Businesses

The Wellington Main Street Program and Wellington Area Chamber are proud to announce the new #ShopWellington Community Gift Card, a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local.

Purchase a #ShopWellington Gift Card online at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/wellington–co-wellington to use at any participating location. With this card, you can write a personal message and send it to family, friends, and colleagues via email or text. Recipients can choose to spend it at one of 30 (and growing) participating merchants in the Wellington Community – or mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations. All-digital and always available on your phone, the #ShopWellington Gift Card is great for birthdays, holidays, teacher appreciation, coach gifts, or just to show your appreciation to a friend. Now you can give back to the community while you celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduations coming up soon.

Why supporting local businesses is so important

Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes our community unique. The purchase of a #ShopWellington Gift Card creates a pool of cash that local businesses in Wellington can rely on. Studies have shown that local independent retailers recirculate 47% of their revenue back into the community, while only 14% of national chains’ revenue stays in the community. More dramatically, restaurants recirculate 73% of their revenue back into the community, versus only 30% for national chains.

By supporting local businesses, more money continues circulating through the local community—this is achieved through a combination of profits paid to local business owners, wages paid to local workers, goods and services procured locally for internal use or resale, and charitable giving within the community. If you’re looking for a way to do some good or want to know how you can help the community you love, send a #ShopWellington Gift Card today!

For more information or to participate as a merchant in the program, please contact the Wellington CO Main Street Program at info@wellingtonmainstreet.org or Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce at wellingtonareachamber@gmail.com.