Systemic Supports for Educators in Historic Education Crisis Launched

The Colorado Education Initiative announced the Strategic Reopening Collaborative and the Reconnected Learning Hub Monday, July 27 to support districts and schools in addressing disparities in the reopening of the education system and the disruption of traditional learning systems.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education structures began with the suspension of the 2019-2020 school year and followed with an introduction of historic uncertainty regarding the opening of the 2020-2021 school year. The Colorado Education Initiative (CEI) is making efforts to reinforce strong practices and develop networked learning statewide in an effort to address the trauma, challenges and opportunities of COVID-19.

“The Colorado education community is facing a challenge unlike any before and traditional guidance and planning approaches just won’t cut it,” said CEI President and CEO Rebecca Holmes. “The Strategic Reopening Collaborative and the Reconnected Learning Hub further innovation in the field by both highlighting consequential strategies and creating real platforms for exchange throughout this unprecedented school year,” said Rebecca.

The Strategic Reopening Collaborative is a learning partnership that aims to work directly with districts, national partners, and local leaders on how best to re-open schools through a social-emotional and relationship-driven viewpoint. Last month, CEI facilitated a design sprint with 10 districts statewide to think about how to reopen through four frames: Connect, Assess & Prepare, Reassure & Inspire and Address Inequities.

The Reconnected Learning Hub consists of an online platform that provides users the ability to share resources and information as well as create groups, allowing educators to join forces in supporting students. The hub was made possible through support from a grant received by The Colorado Health Foundation that built on the success of the Healthy Schools Hub, which allowed educators and practitioners to exchange resources statewide.

“We are thrilled to support a coalition bringing educator-driven resources to promote connection and relationships during this time of distance and disruption,” said Hillary Fulton, senior program officer at The Colorado Health Foundation. “This work is paramount, especially for young people experiencing disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 due to race, ethnicity, geography, income, and more.”

For more information regarding the Strategic Reopening Collaborative, visit: coloradoedinitiative.org/projects/strategic_reopening_collaborative/ or to join the Reconnected Learning Hub, visit: coloradohub.org