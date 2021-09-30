The Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club is Looking for Youth to Sponsor 

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

When the Kiwanis club raises funds from the community, all funds are conveyed back to the community as service projects helping young people. The Wellington/Waverly Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a significant service project for high school students in the Wellington/Waverly area.

The service project mentioned above is the Kiwanis International “Key Leader Program.” This program is for high school students ranging in age from 14 to 18 years. It is a weekend of growth, leadership, personal development, fun, and friends. It combines hands-on learning, group interactions, and focused discussions to help youth grow as leaders and people. It is an immersive, professionally developed, and facilitated training program designed for today’s high school students.

There will be two weekends- October 22-24, 2021, at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park and October 29-31, 2021, at the Round Up Ranch in Buena Vista, Colorado. The total cost for the weekend is approximately $350 per participant, and the Wellington/Waverly Kiwanis Club has agreed to sponsor at least three students. Each sponsored student is only required to pay a $50 reservation fee to ensure their interest and attendance. The Wellington/Waverly Kiwanis Club will cover the balance.

To sign your youth up, visit https://rmdkeyleader.org. Students who are not able to pay the $50 sign-up fee can contact chairperson Chris Scurto at chris@scurto.org. The deadline to sign up is October 13th.

Since 2005, more than 34,000 students around the world have participated in Key Leader weekends. All weekends are led by professional, certified instructors trained by Kiwanis International, and all adults chaperones and instructors have a thoroughly vetted background check and receive extensive youth protection training.

“The Key Leader Program by Kiwanis International is one of the best leadership programs in the country. Almost every student that has attended says it has been a life-changing experience. I have seen the results of the students where they took charge of their Key Club, used their leadership skills at the college level and their professional careers. We are very proud of how this program benefits the students”, shares Jack Gianola of the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club.

