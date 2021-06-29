Trailhead Church Opens the Trailhead Activity Center in Wellington

Have you ever driven through Wellington on I-25 and wondered about the unmarked metal building just south of Ziggi’s Coffee? This building has slowly taken shape for the last several years next to the Tabby Road Animal Hospital. There were rumors on Let’s Talk Wellington that it may be a daycare facility or a recreation center for the town. But now, the building is leased by Trailhead Church and is serving as the Trailhead Activity Center for Wellington.

Trailhead invites you to take a tour of the building, enjoy a free burger or grilled hot dog, play a free game of laser tag, and have fun with your kids in the bouncy house! On Monday, July 5th, from 4-7 pm, the Trailhead Activity Center hosts a block party and open house at its facility, 7250 5th Street in Wellington. It will be a fun time for the entire family.

There is already a lot happening inside the Activity Center. Currently, the HOPE Learning Center is offering licensed preschool and daycare opportunities for our town. Summer care is provided for children ages three to twelve, and for kids that attend three or more days per week, HOPE is offering a highly competitive rate of $39 per day.

In addition to the HOPE Learning Center, the Trailhead Activity Center hosts community classes and groups that meet throughout the week. These classes range from cheerleading and dance classes to art instruction and music lessons. And as improbable as it sounds, the Activity Center also houses a two-story, 3000 square foot state-of-the-art laser tag facility. Since there is currently nothing comparable in Wellington, this laser tag facility will be a great place to host birthday parties and special events for groups of kids, youth, or business colleagues.

Trailhead Church is also holding worship services in the Activity Center each weekend. Regular service times are on Sunday mornings at 9:00 and 10:30 am. The church has age-appropriate classes for kids during the services and youth group meetings at other times during the week.

If you want to know more about the July 5th block party and open house or any of the activities listed, please contact Trailhead at 970-773-5436 or learn more on Trailhead Church’s website https://trailheadwellington.org.