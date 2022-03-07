Van Dyken-Rouen headlines CSU’s International Women’s Day event

Van Dyken was inducted into the Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame and later married former Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl champion Tom Rouen. She also has a street named for her on CSU’s campus.

After an ATV accident in 2014 left her paralyzed from the waist down, Van Dyken-Rouen became an advocate for thousands of people with spinal injuries who do not have access to resources she did. Those in attendance on March 8 will experience her story of determination, leadership, and the impact she has in the world today.

CSU women coaches panel

As the nation marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, CSU celebrates the milestone of having more women being head coaches at CSU programs than ever before. Jen Fisher (softball), Laura Cilek (golf), Keeley Hagen (soccer), and Mai-Ly Tran (tennis) will share their experiences leading student-athletes and working in college athletics.

In 2019, Fisher was named Mountain West coach of the year and led the Rams to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003. In 2019, Cilek led the Rams to their lowest round average in program history and won a tournament for the first time since 2010.

After eight seasons as an assistant at Texas, Hagen joined CSU in June 2021. After leading Drake to an NCAA tournament and winning conference coach of the year honors, Tran joined CSU in July 2021.

The group will talk about breaking down barriers, achieving success, and the future of their sports. Current student-athlete and Presidential Ambassador Kendra Gipson will serve as moderator. Gipson is a senior soccer player who plans to become an attorney.

Dr. Nicole Ehrhart lecture

Ehrhart, the director of the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging at CSU, will discuss the fact that because science has decoded aging on a cellular level, there are ways to hold off and hold back mental and physical decline for both humans and animals.

She holds joint faculty positions in CSU’s School of Biomedical Engineering, Cell and Molecular Biology program, the University of Colorado’s Gates Regenerative Medicine Center, and the UC Cancer Center.

“Every day, we’re inspired by this work,” Carlson said of the women involved in this event and others in the community, “and we’re excited to gather together on March 8, so others also can be inspired.”

To learn more about the impact Women and Philanthropy and CSU donors make on our students and the entire campus community, please visit giving.colostate.edu.