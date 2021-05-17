Wellington Area Businesses to Host a Virtual Job Fair

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development (LCEWD) will host a virtual job fair for all area businesses beginning May 17 through June 7.

The three-week-long virtual event will help connect job seekers with area employers needing to hire talent. The event will be hosted on Premier Virtual and will grant job seekers 24/7 access. Job seekers can submit resumes for positions they are interested in. Businesses will also have access to log into the event, view resumes from job seekers, chat with job seekers visiting their booths, and reach out to interested candidates to schedule interviews and next steps.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce supports this event, and all businesses within the area are invited to register and use the platform for recruiting talent. Make sure to register through the link below.

Businesses register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/y4mrctvu

Job seekers register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/sp5axrdd

Job seekers, resumes are not required to attend but are encouraged. Any job seekers in need of a new resume or would like assistance updating their resume are encouraged to reach out to LCEWD’s Workforce Connections Team and work with a Career Consultant to prepare for this event. Job Seekers can call 970-498-6600 to request a video or phone appointment to work on their job searching needs.

As a benefit to Chamber members, there is no cost to participate in this job fair. We encourage all local businesses to participate, but there will be a nominal fee of $100 for our local businesses that are not members of the Chamber. We can provide more detail as needed.

If you have any questions about this event or need more information, please call or email Andrew Minor at 970-498-6083 and aminor@larimer.org.