The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held a virtual Zoom meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30 am to provide updates and developments about Wellington’s new Middle/High School.

Speakers at the meeting included interim superintendent for Poudre School District (PSD) Todd Lambert, Scott Nelson on the construction of the school and Kelby Benedict who will be the principal for grades 6-12. Among the many updates presented at the meeting was construction on Bamford Elementary School, which involves pre K through grade 5. The school is ahead of schedule and under budget and is projected to have 275 students initially.

Bamford will open in August of next year and will hold up to 600 students. The new middle-high school in Wellington will be able to host home football games and is scheduled to open in August of next year with grades 6 through 10 first.

Rafters and windows are currently being put into place in the new school and the building has been designed in a way to adapt to changing times. The design provides student the opportunity to work outside, flexible working spaces and two story windows for natural light.

There will additionally be a two story engineering and design lab that will add to the innovative learning environment. Post-secondary opportunities as well as internships and apprenticeships are also on the way.

Another big update at the meeting involved the note that all sports that are currently offered at the comprehensive schools within Fort Collins will be offered at the new school. Tours are being considered for this spring or summer on Saturdays.

For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net or to learn more about Poudre School District’s new Wellington Middle-High School, visit: https://www.psdschools.org/2016-Bond-Mill/New-School-Wellington