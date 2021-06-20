Wellington Chamber of Commerce Holds First Post-Pandemic Networking Event

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce

On Thursday, June 10, The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held its first Business After Hours of 2021. The event was sponsored by Frontier Insurance, owner Travis Stevens, and Business Card Factory of Colorado owner Bert McCaffrey.

Business After Hours is the Chamber’s premier networking event for Chamber members, providing opportunities to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses.

Attending the event to receive their Chamber plaques were new members, Nancy Harrison with Cinnamon Decadence, Richard Burch with ADT, and Rachel Robertson with Turnberry Place Assisted Living.

Nancy has homemade cinnamon rolls available each week and uses a delicious recipe that her grandmother gave her. Contact Nancy at (307) 421-4473 or her at her website https://cinnamon-decadence.business.site/.

Give Richard a call today at 520-302-5690 to help you evaluate security risks and recommend the best equipment for your security needs. Or email him at SearsTucson@gmail.com.

Turnberry Place Assisted Living has been providing care for seniors since 2007. Residents receive 24-hour personalized care. Give Rachel a call today at 970-482-2215 or email her at turnberryplaceassistedliving@gmail.com.

Thanks to all who came out and supported our event. The next Business After Hours event will be held at Sunkissed Tans on July 8 at 3999 GW Bush Avenue, Unit 103.

If you would like information on becoming a Chamber member, Contact Mary McCaffrey at 970-568-4133 or visit our website for more details https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net/.

