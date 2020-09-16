Wellington Chamber of Commerce to hold Online Silent Auction and Annual Meeting

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Meeting & Silent Auction Thursday, October 22 through Thursday, November 5 to promote growth for the Chamber-member and new businesses, as well as support this year’s recipient, the Wellington Library Programs.

The chamber is encouraging members of the community to donate to the silent auction and meeting with the deadline for donations falling on Thursday, October 8. The Annual Meeting will take place on Thursday, November 5 at 6 pm through an online Zoom meeting.

A traditional Gala has been held at the Terry Bison Ranch & Resort over the course of the last six years. However, this year’s event will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be preceded by a two-week-long online silent auction.

Donated items to the silent auction will be featured with a mention of each donor and their business logo. Furthermore, those interested in donating can fill out the donation form above and then call the Wellington Chamber.

For more information regarding the Annual Meeting & Silent Auction, call 970-568-4133 or visit: www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net