Wellington Chamber Shares a Successful Annual Dinner & Gala  

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce reports a successful and exciting event at their Annual Dinner and Gala on October 15 held at the Anheuser Busch Biergarten and Tour Center. The Roaring Twenties Theme brought out flapper dresses, feathers, and fedoras, and the décor was prohibition-style glitz and glamour.

Anheuser Busch brewed a special beer for the function, named ‘Prohibition Lager,’ and Walton Catering catered the food. One hundred thirty-five attendees enjoyed the very popular Dessert Auction. Cinnamon Decadence caramel pecan rolls brought $750 as the high bid of the auction. A donation from the funds raised will be made to the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club to support the Waverly Kiwanis Club and the Wellington Middle School’s Builder’s Club. “The Roaring Twenties Theme made for a fun night after choosing to hold this annual event at the Budweiser Biergarten,” says Chamber Executive Director Mary McCaffrey. “Thanks to our hard-working volunteers who helped with every aspect of the gala.”

A perennial favorite of the festivities was the presentation of awards. The following people were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the Chamber in 2021:

Chairman’s Award – Anita Hardy was selected for this prestigious award for her many significant contributions to our Chamber. She has assisted with many Human Resources matters like interviewing and job descriptions. She has helped make our Chamber more efficient by re-designing the Committees. She stepped up to Chair, Business Development, including taking the lead on Women of Wellington. She recently accepted the Treasurer’s role for the Chamber. All of this while also serving as President of Main Streets. Her hard work and efforts, along with her highly collaborative style, made her a clear winner for this award.

Member of the Year – presented to Jon Slutsky to honor his many years of service and dedication to the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. As a founder of the Chamber, Jon has served in several roles, including Chairman of the board, board member, and committee member. During the Pandemic, Jon was instrumental in keeping the Chamber together during one of the toughest years ever experienced. His years of experience, knowledge, and commitment to the Chamber are a true blessing!

Business of the Year was awarded to Rich and Leslie Efird, owners of Sparge Brewing. In recognition of their success and contributions to the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. Sparge Brewing has been a huge supporter of the Chamber and its mission. They never hesitate when asked to use their building for last-minute meetings or events. They are active in the community and have sponsored events throughout the last few years, focusing on local causes and contributing to the enrichment of our community.

Volunteer of the Year Award recognized Matt Dierlam, with North Forty News, for his time, talent, and dedication to the Chamber. Matt has served on several Chamber committees throughout the years and has always been someone who jumps in to help with events, membership, and more. Matt is a true advocate for the Chamber and the community.

Linda Kinzli was presented the Above and Beyond Award for going above the call of duty and beyond expectations for the Wellington Chamber. Linda has consistently gone above and beyond expectations by being a volunteer, advocate, ambassador, dedicated resident, and a real asset to Wellington. Linda can always be counted on to volunteer with projects, tasks, or events. The gala is evidence of her hard work and dedication.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank everyone who sponsored, donated, volunteered, planned, purchased tickets, and attended the Annual Dinner, Meeting & Gala!

A Special thank you to the Chairman’s Circle Investors, Blue Federal Credit Union, Points West Bank, Sunkissed Tans, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, North Forty News, Wellington Eye Care, Town of Wellington, Kinzli Remax Alliance, and Anheuser Busch Biergarten and Tour Center. Also to our Gatsby Sponsor: Silver Reef Organics. Vintage Sponsor: Wellington Eye Care. Speakeasy Sponsors: Kristi and Ed Cannon, Cantina liquor, JBA Wealth Management, and Wellington Grill. Prohibition Sponsors: Business Card Factory of Colorado, Knaack of it Automotive and State Farm insurance Tanner Brown. To Haldeman Media for our slide show and over 17 dessert sponsors.

