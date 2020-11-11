Wellington Main Street Board of Directors Election to End Thursday Followed by Annual Meeting

Voting for the 2021 Wellington Main Street Board of Directors will end Thursday, November 12, at 5 pm. It will be followed by the Wellington Main Streets Annual Meeting being held virtually Friday, November 13, at 7 pm.

Those interested in casting their vote before Thursday, November 12, are required to be a current Wellington Main Street Board of Directors or Committee member, a building or business owner, or be a resident within the Main Street Program Area to vote. The voting is open now and can be done confidentially at the link listed at the bottom of this page.

“We have been busier than ever during the pandemic,” said Kallie Cooper, Executive Director Wellington Main Streets. “We really felt that it was important to continue with our normal projects and events to add joy and excitement into our community while also doing everything we could to support local businesses and keep doors open,” Kallie said.

Those who vote for the 2021 Main Street Board of Directors are encouraged to take a moment to read through all of the applicant statements and cast their votes.

The Wellington Main Streets Annual Meeting will be broadcasted live on Zoom and Facebook LIVE due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wellington Main Streets program supports businesses and encourages the community to check in regularly for new information regarding resources for COVID-19.

“It’s been a long year, and we have accomplished a lot, and we are excited to show it off to our community,” said Kallie.

For more information regarding voting for the 2021 Main Street Board of Directors, including where to vote, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y9FYDBY or for more information on the Wellington Main Streets Annual Meeting, visit: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/wellington-main-street-annual-meeting