Wellington Public Library is Back Open!

After over a year of locked doors, the Wellington Public Library is proud to announce they are back open to the public. Starting Monday, April 19, visitors are welcome back in person. Masks and social distancing are required to enter the library, and curbside service is still available for those who cannot wear masks.

The Wellington Library has new hours. They are closed Thursdays and Sundays, open from 10a-6p Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 10a-4p on Saturday. Stop in and check out some great reads, movies, or tunes! The address is 3800 Wilson Ave. Wellington, CO 80549.