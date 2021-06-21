When Vida Opens at CSU Spur in January, Get Ready to See it All

The new Colorado State University System campus at the National Western Center in Denver will be home to research collaborations, student engagement opportunities, and industry partnerships. But more than anything, it’s being built for the public.

Dogs and cats will be in surgery or being treated by vets, children will look at x-rays, diagnose virtual pets and mimic veterinary staff in a simulated clinic, horses will walk on treadmills submerged in water, equine-assisted services will provide physical and emotional therapy.

And you’ll be able to see it all.

The intent of CSU Spur is to draw back the curtain on careers and the educational pathways that lead to them while giving visitors a front-row seat to the inner workings of CSU’s campuses: CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global. Visibility is actually a keyword in this project, according to Jocelyn Hittle, assistant vice-chancellor of the CSU Spur campus.

“CSU Spur is a place that will bring issues and careers across water, food, and health to life,” she said. “We know that we’ll have 9 billion people by 2050, we know we need to grow more food with less water, we know animal health, human health, and environmental health are connected … and CSU Spur is a chance to see that firsthand.”