Windsor Continues to Support Local Businesses Through Food Delivery Partnership with NoCo Nosh

The Town of Windsor is partnering with regional food delivery service Nosh Northern Colorado to aid Windsor businesses better serve their customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic market.

Restaurants within Windsor that are interested in participating will have the ability to offer food delivery service to their customers without needing to take a large cut of profits that are often associated with national food delivery services. This offer will be available through this year or until indoor dining restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted, the town funds dedicated for the program are depleted, or either party terminates the contract.

“Our local businesses are crucial to our community,” said Windsor Economic Development Director Stacy Miller. “We want to continue to support them however we can and protect Windsor’s economy,” Stacy said.

Windsor used funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to invest more than $100,000 last year through offering two rounds of marketing grants to licensed businesses within Windsor. This year Windsor also offered municipal-level administration of Senate Bill 20B-001 funding through a joint partnership with Greeley and Evans, which was offered to administer the 5 Star Program to interested businesses.

The Town of Windsor will subsidize all restaurant-side service fees associated with the Nosh Delivery Service as of the program launch on Tuesday, February 2, Mondays through Wednesdays for foodservice businesses interested in using the NoCo Nosh application. Businesses can continue utilizing the service from Thursday through Sunday with a 15 percent change for commission.

The Economic Development team in Windsor hopes to make business participation in a delivery service more feasible as many apps are charging restaurants 30 percent commission or greater. The team will closely monitor the program and can choose to expand the program and offer additional financial support from the town.

All licensed Windsor restaurants and coffee shops can participate in the Nosh Food Delivery Service Program even if they have an existing contract with the service. Businesses already working with a third-party service can additionally choose to add the Nosh delivery option. The Town of Windsor is working to make it easier to bring home the local favorites that might not have delivery service or online ordering as an option by partnering with Nosh Northern Colorado.