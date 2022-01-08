Yvonne Myers Joins Fort Collins Chamber Team

Community Advocate and Leader Hired as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the hiring of Yvonne Myers as its Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Myers will start her new position at the Chamber in mid-January 2022.

“Yvonne’s dedication and commitment to Fort Collins and this region is clearly visible in her work throughout this community, including her time, experience and volunteerism with the Chamber. It made her an absolute perfect fit for this position,” said Ann Hutchison, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Chamber. “Her invaluable work (at Columbine Health Systems) positioned Columbine as a key community leader and we know she will bring the same to supporting businesses, employers and our community as a whole.”

Myers, who has worked at Columbine Health Systems since 1990, including 23 years as the Health Systems Director, will assume her new role at the Chamber, working closely with Hutchison and the Chamber team to drive community-wide/regional strategic initiatives developed through Northern Colorado Prospers 2.0, a catalytic initiative for regional economic growth. She will focus much of her time implementing a variety of strategies to support employers in attracting and retaining the talent they need; and ensure a competitive advantage for area employers through quality workers and for workers through quality jobs.

“This position aligns so well with my goal to work more deeply for the business community as we reignite and rebuild our economy, align talent in the evolving world of work, and ensure our business leaders and community value the importance of a business-friendly environment,” Myers said. “I’m excited about working with the Chamber and furthering the outstanding work that has already been accomplished.”

Myers earned a B.S. in Human Development and Family Studies and a Certificate in Gerontology from Colorado State University. Before her extensive career at Columbine, Myers was the director and supervised the Adult Day Program at Elderhaus. After a move to Columbine, Myers served many roles, including a social services designee, administrator and manager for assisted living facilities and marketing director.

In her career, Myers has a proven track record of success in leading and engaging teams to achieve successful outcomes, lengthy experience in marketing and customer/public relations and extensive experience in workforce and talent development at the macro and micro levels, including active participation and engagement with local, state, and national committees and efforts.

Most notably is Myers’ volunteerism and service to her community. Every year, since 2011, she led a first-place team during the Chamber’s Total Resource (fundraising team) Campaign and was awarded the Chamber’s 2011 Volunteer of the Year. She has also served on the Chamber board of directors, is a member of the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance (NCLA) Health Care Committee and is Co-Chair of the Northern Colorado Health Sector Partnership. She has served on many additional boards including local and state workforce development, the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation, committees with Poudre School District, Colorado State University, Early Childhood Council and the United Way of Larimer County.

Throughout her career, Myers has been recognized as BizWest Women of Distinction – Leading Lady, National Technical Honor Society for Poudre School District, Career and Technical Education Award for Excellence and Women of Distinction Outstanding Volunteer.