A Total of $54,533.06 Raised by The Human Bean of Northern Colorado for Local Cancer Patients

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has presented a check to UCHealth for $27,266.53 on Tuesday, November 17, to benefit local cancer patients.

The check was collected during The Human Bean’s annual Coffee for a Cure event throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Coffee for a Cure event is a tradition that has been in place for 15 years and was modified this year to accommodate restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and was ultimately celebrated over four Fridays throughout October.

”Human Bean has been a part of the northern Colorado community since 2004,” said the owner of The Human Bean of Northern Colorado, Frank Sherman. “During that time, this annual Human Bean event has grown larger each year and has raised over 400,000 dollars that has remained local,” Frank said.

All ten Human Bean locations donated 100 percent of sales on customized pink packs of free drinks and other swag, along with additional contributions made by staff and customers. Human Bean raised a total of $54,533.06, which was equally allocated between Banner and UCHealth foundations.

Various Human Bean locations hosted doctors, nurses, and other connected individuals as guest baristas during the Coffee for a Cure event. Customers who attended the event had the opportunity to speak with the guest baristas about the program’s benefits and how the funds will be utilized, in addition to sharing stories of themselves and loved ones who have or are continuing to battle cancer.

“It provides financial relief to cancer patients for real-life needs while they are being treated for a deadly disease,” said Frank. “The fact that we contribute 100% of all sales each year is our commitment to those patients,” Frank said.

For more information regarding The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit: humanbeannortherncolorado.com