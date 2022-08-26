Balloon Release for Hospice Patients in Loveland

How are balloons and spaghetti powerful reminders of loved ones who died? In Loveland, it was a beautiful evening for their families to find out about recently. The AccentCare hospice team joined with 35 family members for a memorial balloon release on July 27. Families wrote messages on the balloons before the release.

AccentCare Social Worker Julie Ferguson talked about how the biodegradable balloons with dissolving string represent memories and dreams of the one who died.

Spaghetti represents the life we remember. It’s brittle and never the same once broken. When families released the balloons, they’re giving their dreams back.

A 1989 scientific survey found that most balloons float to a height of 5 miles. Freezing air pressure causes it to burst into spaghetti-like pieces that scatter back to earth and disintegrate over time. The symbolic pieces are the memories of our loved ones.

There were many healthy tears in the meaningful moment. AccentCare team members sent families home with a special resin heart that holds flowers. The gift is a way for them to remember their loved ones.



