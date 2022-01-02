Banner Experts Partner on Treatment for Digestive Diseases

A team of digestive disease specialists at Banner Health has collaborated on a program to diagnose and treat disorders of the throat, esophagus, stomach, and intestinal tract through medical and surgical interventions.

The Acid Reflux and Digestive Disease Center of Banner Health can help patients with symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, acid reflux, GERD, and other digestive diseases of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, small and large intestine, and anorectum. “The unique aspect of this program is that gastroenterologists and surgeons collaborate to recommend the most effective, individualized care plan for each patient,” said Bradford Keeler, MD, Banner Health general surgeon and division medical director for surgical specialties.

“Some patients manage symptoms well with medication,” said Veronika Panah, MD, Banner Health gastroenterologist. “Some patients will find the relief through medical intervention or a surgical intervention. Our multidisciplinary team can help recommend the best course of action for each individual.”

The team offers a variety of tests to aid in diagnosing and treating conditions related to the digestive tract and includes a multidisciplinary approach involving specialists in esophageal and general surgery, registered nurses, clinical nutritionists, gastroenterologists, and interventional endoscopists.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (970) 820-GERD. Physicians can see patients in Banner Health Clinics in Fort Collins, Greeley, or Loveland. In most cases, no primary care referral is needed. You can learn more about the program at BannerHealth.com/AcidRefluxNoco.

