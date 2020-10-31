Banner Fort Collins Expands Heart Care Services

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center will undergo construction this month on a new 1,736 square-foot addition that will allow Fort Collins-area patients to receive advanced heart care services in the community.

Those who come to Banner Fort Collins needing interventional heart care known as cardiac cath procedure are transferred to McKee Medical Center in Loveland. All interventional work is done at McKee despite the fact that Banner Health cardiologists have a full schedule of patients they see inside of the Fort Collins clinic.

“Employers in Fort Collins who have insurance with Banner want their employees to get care close to where they live,” said Jason Hatch, MD, Banner interventional cardiologist. “Adding this service in Fort Collins makes getting care easier for the patients and makes providing that care easier for our physicians,” Jason said.

The McKee Wellness Foundation donated its largest gift to date with a total of $1 million going toward the new project. Board members have committed the investment in order to ensure residents of Fort Collins have access to the high-quality heart care offered by Banner according to Executive Director Allis Gilbert.

The cath lab will open as part of a new addition being constructed on the east side of the hospital. The heart cath lab will open in early 2021.

In addition to heart catheterizations, other services able to be done at this location are as follows: Treatment of peripheral arterial disease

Electrophysiology services

Interventional radiology services. The Nine cardiologists and interventional radiologists who will provide care at this location are as follows: David Bicknell, MD

Richard Coursey, MD

Lin-Wang Dong, MD

Cynthia Gryboski, MD

Jason Hatch, MD

Arnold Pfahnl, MD

Gary Rath, MD

Shane Rowan, MD

Katherine Schuetze, MD.