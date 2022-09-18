Banner Health Wellness Team Offers Flu Shots

This year’s flu is likely to arrive early with an increased risk of severity

Experts say the flu season in the United States could start earlier this year and may be stronger due to the low number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that has produced an immunity gap. Because of this, Banner Health medical experts are urging people to get a flu shot to protect themselves and others.

U.S. influenza activity typically begins to increase in October and November with peaks between December and February and can last as late as May. Receiving a flu vaccine can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses in the community and reduce the burden on local health care systems.

Patients interested in receiving a flu shot can pay in cash, credit card check, or Medicare Part B (card required). Flu shots are $35. Vaccinations for Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) ($65) and tetanus ($45) also are available. Please call 970-810-6633 for more information.

Flu shot clinics are held at the following locations and times:



Tuesday, September 13, 4 – 6 p.m.

Fort Collins Medical Center

4700 Lady Moon Dr.

(Main Entrance) Ft. Collins

Wednesday, September 14, 7 – 9 a.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Friday, September 16, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Platteville Community Cntr.

508 Reynolds Ave.,

Platteville

Tuesday, September 20, 3 – 6 p.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Tuesday, September 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chilson Rec Center

700 E. 4th St., Loveland

Wednesday, September 21, 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Johnstown Fam. Physicians

222 Johnstown Ctr. Dr.,

Johnstown

Wednesday, September 21, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Windsor Rec Center

250 N. 11th St., Windsor

Thursday, September 22, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Town of LaSalle

101 Todd Ave., LaSalle

Thursday, September 22, 4 – 6 p.m.

Eaton Area Rec Ctr EAPRD

1675 3rd St., Eaton

Tuesday, September 27, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Kersey Community Center

215 2nd St., Kersey

Tuesday, September 27, 4 – 6 p.m.

McKee Wellness Office, #6

1805 E. 18th St., Loveland

Wednesday, September 28, 3 – 5 p.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Thursday, September 29, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Kersey Community Center

215 2nd St., Kersey

Friday, September 30, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Milliken Town Office

1101 Broad St., Milliken

Wednesday, October 5, 7 – 9 a.m.

McKee Wellness Office, #6

1805 E. 18th St., Loveland

Wednesday, October 5, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Greeley Active Adults Cntr.

1010 6th St., Greeley

Thursday, October 6, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Farmers Bank

119 E. 1st St., Ault

Monday, October 10, 3 – 6 p.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Tuesday, October 18, 10 – 11 a.m.

Farmers Bank

713 S. Lemay Ave.,

Ft. Collins

Tuesday, October 18, 3 – 6 p.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Tuesday, October 18, 4 – 6 p.m.

McKee Wellness Office, #6

1805 E. 18th St., Loveland

Wednesday, October 19, 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Johnstown Fam. Physicians

222 Johnstown Ctr. Dr.,

Johnstown

Monday, October 24, 3 – 6 p.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Wednesday, October 26, 4 – 6 p.m.

Fort Collins Medical Center

4700 Lady Moon Dr.,

(Main Entrance) Ft. Collins

Wednesday, October 26, 7 – 9 a.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Wednesday, November 2, 7 – 9 a.m.

McKee Wellness Office, #6

1805 E. 18th St., Loveland

Wednesday, November 9, 7 – 9 a.m.

North CO Medical Center

OUTSIDE Entrance #6

1801 16th St., Greeley

Wednesday, November 9, 4 – 6 p.m.

McKee Wellness Office, #6

1805 E. 18th St., Loveland

