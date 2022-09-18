Banner Health Wellness Team Offers Flu Shots

This year’s flu is likely to arrive early with an increased risk of severity
Experts say the flu season in the United States could start earlier this year and may be stronger due to the low number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that has produced an immunity gap. Because of this, Banner Health medical experts are urging people to get a flu shot to protect themselves and others.
U.S. influenza activity typically begins to increase in October and November with peaks between December and February and can last as late as May. Receiving a flu vaccine can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses in the community and reduce the burden on local health care systems.
Patients interested in receiving a flu shot can pay in cash, credit card check, or Medicare Part B (card required). Flu shots are $35. Vaccinations for Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) ($65) and tetanus ($45) also are available. Please call 970-810-6633 for more information.
Flu shot clinics are held at the following locations and times:
Tuesday, September 13, 4 – 6 p.m.
Fort Collins Medical Center
4700 Lady Moon Dr.
(Main Entrance) Ft. Collins
Wednesday, September 14, 7 – 9 a.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Friday, September 16, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Platteville Community Cntr.
508 Reynolds Ave.,
Platteville
Tuesday, September 20, 3 – 6 p.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Tuesday, September 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Chilson Rec Center
700 E. 4th St., Loveland
Wednesday, September 21, 7:30 – 9 a.m.
Johnstown Fam. Physicians
222 Johnstown Ctr. Dr.,
Johnstown
Wednesday, September 21, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Windsor Rec Center
250 N. 11th St., Windsor
Thursday, September 22, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Town of LaSalle
101 Todd Ave., LaSalle
Thursday, September 22, 4 – 6 p.m.
Eaton Area Rec Ctr EAPRD
1675 3rd St., Eaton
Tuesday, September 27, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Kersey Community Center
215 2nd St., Kersey
Tuesday, September 27, 4 – 6 p.m.
McKee Wellness Office, #6
1805 E. 18th St., Loveland
Wednesday, September 28, 3 – 5 p.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Thursday, September 29, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Kersey Community Center
215 2nd St., Kersey
Friday, September 30, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Milliken Town Office
1101 Broad St., Milliken
Wednesday, October 5, 7 – 9 a.m.
McKee Wellness Office, #6
1805 E. 18th St., Loveland
Wednesday, October 5, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Greeley Active Adults Cntr.
1010 6th St., Greeley
Thursday, October 6, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Farmers Bank
119 E. 1st St., Ault
Monday, October 10, 3 – 6 p.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Tuesday, October 18, 10 – 11 a.m.
Farmers Bank
713 S. Lemay Ave.,
Ft. Collins
Tuesday, October 18, 3 – 6 p.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Tuesday, October 18, 4 – 6 p.m.
McKee Wellness Office, #6
1805 E. 18th St., Loveland
Wednesday, October 19, 7:30 – 9 a.m.
Johnstown Fam. Physicians
222 Johnstown Ctr. Dr.,
Johnstown
Monday, October 24, 3 – 6 p.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Wednesday, October 26, 4 – 6 p.m.
Fort Collins Medical Center
4700 Lady Moon Dr.,
(Main Entrance) Ft. Collins
Wednesday, October 26, 7 – 9 a.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Wednesday, November 2, 7 – 9 a.m.
McKee Wellness Office, #6
1805 E. 18th St., Loveland
Wednesday, November 9, 7 – 9 a.m.
North CO Medical Center
OUTSIDE Entrance #6
1801 16th St., Greeley
Wednesday, November 9, 4 – 6 p.m.
McKee Wellness Office, #6
1805 E. 18th St., Loveland
