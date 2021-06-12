Behavioral Health Services 2021 Grant Opportunity

Larimer County Behavioral Health Services (BHS) will award $2.5 million this year from two types of grant funding: targeted and responsive funding. The Impact Fund Grant Program application deadline is 5 p.m., July 30, 2021.

Targeted grant funding is designed to meet the most urgent needs in our community and includes the Gary A. Darling Grant and the 2021 Targeted Grants. The Gary A. Darling Grant is an annual grant that is awarded to a program that serves behavioral health and criminal justice.

The 2021 Targeted Grants were defined by the department’s three advisory groups: Behavioral Health Policy Council, Technical Advisory Council, and the Consumer Advisory Council. The grants will be awarded to programs that address the following priorities:

Behavioral Health Care Coordination across services

Moderate/Intensive Care coordination for those with complex needs

Behavioral Health Workforce Development and Retention

Enhancing First Responder and Behavioral Health Crisis-to-Care Collaboration Efforts

Prevention Education and Early Intervention for Vulnerable Youth

Increasing Access to Behavioral Healthcare in Non-traditional Settings

Responsive Grant Funding is opening for a variety of programs to find solutions to the challenges in the communities they serve.

“Behavioral Health Services has three tremendously valuable, community member advisory groups that drive our funding decisions each year,” said Larimer County Director of Behavioral Health Services Laurie Stolen. “We continue to seek creative funding solutions to the ongoing gaps in behavioral health. We look forward to engaging with previous and new funding partners to continue expanding and enhancing behavioral health treatment and services across Larimer County.”

BHS has also made improvements to the application process and debuting a new grant system hosted by SmartSimple. The new online system offers a streamlined experience for applicants and one entry for each type of grant funding. Registration in the new system opens June 14. Grant applicants can set up their profiles and begin the application process at that time.

To learn more, visit the 2021 Impact Fund Grant Program.