Businesses Encouraged to Work Remotely by Governor Jared Polis, Local Municipalities and Business Leaders Statewide

Local municipalities and business leaders across Colorado have joined Governor Jared Polis to move their workforces to work remotely as COVID-10 cases continue to rise.

Working remotely is being encouraged due to over 4,000 cases on average per day arising with a 7-day positivity rate of more than 12 percent. Approximately 1 in 110 Coloradans are actively contagious at this time.

“Coloradans working remotely when possible will save lives,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Every Coloradan needs to step up and do our part to keep our communities healthy and our economy running, and they include working from home whenever possible these next few weeks,” Governor Jared Polis said.

All residents within Colorado are being encouraged to increase efforts in reducing contact with people in other households and wear masks and stay home if they are feeling sick to stop transmission. The City of Westminster has launched a Health Ambassador education program with the Tri-County Health Department to stop the third wave of COVID-19.

Aurora and Boulder County are also taking steps to answer the Governor’s request by making sure as many city employees as possible have the ability to work remotely to set an example for other local governments.

“In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe, Boulder County staff have been working remotely, where possible,” said Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones. “We all must do our part to protect the health and safety of our communities,” Elise said.

Other municipalities, organizations, and businesses working towards operating remotely include Energize Colorado, Ibotta, Denver, Lakewood, Pueblo, Routt County, and Summit County.

“Now, in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our community and across Colorado, we are doubling down on our work-from-home strategy because it’s one of the best tools we have to get things back under control,” said Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence. “I urge residents across Colorado to join me in working remotely to help stop the spread of the virus,” Elisabeth said.

For more information regarding Governor Jared Polis, visit: www.colorado.gov/governor