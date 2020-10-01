Community Leaders to hold Community COVID Briefing

Community Leaders from Fort Collins, Colorado State University and Larimer County are holding Zoom webinar briefing Thursday, October 1 from 6 pm to 7 pm to provide updates regarding COVID-19.

The Community COVID Briefing will consist of updates on current cases, testing and surveillance and the ways the City of Fort Collins, CSU and Larimer County are working as one to protect the public health through slowing the spread of the virus. Panelists speaking at the briefing include Deputy City Manager of Fort Collins Kelly DiMartino, Public Health Director of Larimer County Tom Gonzales and President of Colorado State University Tom Gonzales.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions through Zoom during the meeting. Additionally, there is a 500 person cap for the webinar with a live stream of the briefing valaible for those not planning on asking questions.