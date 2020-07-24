COVID-19 Calls Reported to Larimer County Support Line

A free emotional-support line is reporting a third of all calls received are concerning COVID-19 in Larimer County.

The support line is operated by the Health District of Northern Larimer County. Additionally, the other two-thirds of calls were regarding issues from anxiety to depression amplified by the pandemic.

“Although we’re not currently offering in-person services, we’re still here to listen to and support people who are feeling overwhelmed because of Covid-19,” said Kristen Cochran-Ward, director of Connections, the Health District program operating the support line.

The support line deals with topics such as anxiety surrounding job loss, problems with children out of school, marital stress caused by the changes in society due to the virus in addition to loneliness and depression from isolation. Residents of Larimer County can reach the free Connections support line at 970-221-5551 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, residents are encouraged to call the Summitstone Crisis Line at 970-494-4200 if someone is in crisis.

“We want everyone – men, women, older people and teens to know that they don’t need to be in crisis to call the Connections support line,” said Kristen. “We offer a ‘warm line,’ meaning you’ll get a friendly person to talk to about anything, whether you’re frustrated not knowing if your kids are going back to school, nervous about your job, or feeling lonely and tired of social distancing,” she said.

For more information regarding the Health District of Northern Larimer County, visit: healthdistrict.org or call 970-224-5209