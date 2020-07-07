COVID-19 Cases Increase in Larimer County

By Steven Bonifazi

Larimer County Public Health has seen an increase in cases of COVID-19 within the community with 16 cases reported Thursday, July 3.

The daily average for reported cases over the past few weeks has been five. Additionally, the ages of reported cases have continued to drop with the median age of cases being between 20 and 30 years old. Larimer County will move forward with reopening in so much that face coverings, social distancing, handwashing and cleaning often are continued.

“Everyone needs to do their part so that we can keep our community open,” said Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County.

Larimer County Public Health had monitored early warning signs that were a part of the county’s suppression plan that they submitted to the state. The health department uses the warning signs in order to monitor the health of hospital systems as well as COVID-19 case data.

The next statewide phase of reopening, called Protect-Our-Neighbors requires counties to meet certain baseline metrics for cases of COVID-19. Therefore if Larimer County continues to see a rise in cases they may not qualify to move on to the next phase of reopening.

“We all need to stay diligent with these behavior modifications to help protect high-risk residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Larimer County,” said Tom.

For more information on COVID-19 and Larimer County, visit: www.larimer.org/coronavirus