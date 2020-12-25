COVID-19 Rapid Response Team Offers Free Testing for Windsor and Surrounding Areas

MAKO Medical is operating a COVID-19 testing site, starting Monday, December 21 through Thursday, December 31, at Eastman Park in Windsor.

The testing is made possible through combined efforts from the Board of Commissioners, the Weld County Health Department, the Weld County Office of Emergency Management, the Town of Windsor, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The testing center was closed on Wednesday, December 23, due to high winds but will reopen, Thursday, December 26, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Testing will take place at 7025 Eastman Park Drive in Windsor and is open to the public free of charge. The testing times will be from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Pre-registration before arriving at the testing site is recommended to reduce wait times for testing; however, on-site registration is available. Test results will be distributed four days after the test is conducted.

For more information regarding the testing, including registering, visit: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2714 or to view other testing locations, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/health_and_environment/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid19_testing

