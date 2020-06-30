COVID-19 Risk Dashboard to Release

Larimer County Public Health is releasing a dashboard for the community in order to educate them on the risk of COVID-19 and data relevant to Larimer County.

“We have been hearing from our community that people want to be able to see hospital data and understand COVID-19 spread in Larimer County,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County.

The Dashboard will focus on topics such as early warning signs of COVID-19 that were part of Larimer County’s suppression plan. Data from the dashboard will be updated as soon as it is available, with hospital data updated three times per week.

Other emphases of the dashboard include the importance of wearing face coverings, social distancing, and washing hands to help slow the spread of the virus within the community.

“We are excited to have worked with our county IT team to provide this needed resource for our residents,” said Tom.

For more information regarding the Larimer County COVID-19 Dashboard, visit http://larimer.org/covid-dashboard.