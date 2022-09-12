Gov. Polis, Lieutenant Gov. Primavera, Higher-Ed Director Paccione, Community College Leaders, State Lawmakers Announce Launch of Program to Help Save Health Care Students Money

Free community college for aspiring health care professionals builds upon Polis Administration’s work to save Coloradans money while building the workforce for the future

Recently, Governor Polis, joined by Lieutenant Gov. Primavera, Dr. Angie Paccione, Department of Higher Education executive director, Joe Garcia, Colorado Community College System chancellor, Stephanie J. Fujii, Arapahoe Community College president, state legislators, and community leaders launched the Care Forward Colorado program, which makes community college free for aspiring health care professionals, saving Coloradans time and money while giving Colorado’s health care system the support it needs to continue providing quality care. Earlier this year, Governor Polis signed bipartisan legislation sponsored by state Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Bob Rankin and State Rep. Kyle Mullica as part of Colorado’s Roadmap to Moving Forward to infuse funding into the development of the health care workforce, providing real support to Coloradans entering the health care industry in good-paying jobs.

“We are saving Coloradans money and making sure students can get the skills and training they need to build up our health care workforce for the future,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado has one of the most highly educated and talented workforces in the country, and we are taking action to develop more talent right here at home.”

“The past few years have been difficult for all of us, but especially our health care heroes, and it’s up to us to support them any way we can,” said Sen. Jaquez Lewis. “The Care Forward Colorado program will ensure health care professionals can go to community college for free, making it easier for Coloradans to enter the medical field while supporting our health care workforce so we can provide the highest quality care for patients. Through this program, we’re saving people money while building a healthier Colorado for all.”

“When I recovered from my injuries and returned to civilian life, Arapahoe Community College gave me my first shot at getting back into building a new career by serving student veterans,” said Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton. “Now, with the new Care Forward Colorado Program, aspiring health care providers will have an opportunity to launch the career of their dreams. Free community college saves people money, and this program will strengthen our health care provider workforce to ensure everyone has access to the care they need when they need it.”

“It’s exciting to see this new law I sponsored being put into action,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, an ER nurse. “The Care Forward Colorado Program at Arapahoe Community College will save Coloradans money as they pursue their careers in health care. I saw firsthand the burnout, stress, and anguish felt by so many of our first responders during the pandemic. SB22-226, and the free community college programs it’s creating, will boost our health care workforce and create new, free options for students to complete the degrees they need to build their careers.”

Programs and training opportunities will be available at 19 community and technical colleges across Colorado, including the Colorado Community College System, Aims Community College, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Mountain College, and Colorado’s Area Technical Colleges. Starting in Fall 2022, students who enroll in one of the following health care certificate programs will be reimbursed for tuition, fees, and materials through 2024:

Certified nursing assistant

Emergency medical technician

Phlebotomy technician

Pharmacy technician

Medical assistant

Dental assistant

“Care Forward Colorado propels Colorado toward a health care system where students can get a free health care certificate from their local community college and then decide whether to enter the workforce or continue their education locally,” said Dr. Angie Paccione. “This zero-cost opportunity puts students on a pathway to a career in health care, not simply a job.”

“We have long been the partner of choice for Colorado’s health care industry and are proud to continue this legacy through Care Forward Colorado,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). “We are grateful to Gov. Polis and legislators for entrusting us with this generous investment and stand ready to train the next generation of health care professionals.”

Helping Coloradans get the skills they need to lead careers they love has been one of the Polis Administration’s top priorities, with a focus on skills development in key industries like education, child care, and health care. Care Forward Colorado is one of more than 100 ways the Polis Administration continues to save Coloradans money and connect Coloradans to good-paying jobs.

Community leaders voiced their support for the legislation signed by Gov. Polis to create the Care Forward Colorado program.

“Senate Bill 226 aligns with CDLE’s work to support a strong health care talent pipeline through investments in health care apprenticeships and other work-based learning models. We are committed to working with the Community College system and technical colleges to advance apprenticeships and work-based learning across health care professions,” said Joe Barela, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

“SB 226 creates a pathway for current clinical health care providers to advance their knowledge and skills, as well as the opportunity for new Coloradoans to join our essential health care workforce,” said Dr. Robin Wittenstein, CEO of Denver Health. “This investment in people is critical not only for hospitals like Denver Health but for our employees and future employees as they work to advance their economic mobility. We were proud to support this legislation.”

“Even before the pandemic, Colorado faced shortages in critical entry-level health care positions, and our colleges are committed to filling these gaps through affordable, accessible training,” said Dr. Landon Pirius, Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the Colorado Community College System. “We are grateful to Governor Polis and Senators Jaquez Lewis and Rankin and Representative Mullica for prioritizing legislation that makes historic investments in students and in our programs so we can bolster our work to transform lives and train the next generation of health care leaders.”