Grace Point Senior Care Community Received Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award

Grace Pointe Senior Care Community—Greeley’s only locally owned assisted living community and rehab center in Northern Colorado— has received Telligen’s Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award. This award recognizes their commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and adds Grace Point as only 1 of 11 organizations in the state to Telligen’s Colorado 2021 Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Recognition List.

“Nursing homes that receive this award have demonstrated their commitment to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sue Stefan, Telligen Executive Director, Federal Health Solutions. “We applaud the hard work of Grace Point for ensuring that COVID-19 related policies, processes, and ongoing staff education are in place and for taking the critical step to get their staff and residents vaccinated.”

Nursing homes on the recognition list have met the criteria to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of their residents and staff. This includes completing a COVID-19 preparedness attestation and achieving a staff COVID-19 vaccination rate of 85% or greater and a resident COVID-19 vaccination rate of 95% or greater. Currently, Grace Point has a working staff vaccination rate of 99.2% and a resident vaccination rate of 97.5%.

“At Grace Point, we work hard to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our residents,” said Jennifer Peterson, Director of Marketing at Grace Pointe. “We live out our commitment to serving others through what we call the Three C’s: Community, Connectedness, and Comfort. We’re proud of the efforts of both our staff and residents during this time.” See the complete Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Recognition List here: telligenqinqio.com/blue-ribbon-for-vigilance-in-covid-19-preparedness.

To learn more about Grace Pointe and its services, or to schedule a tour of the grounds, visit gracepointegreeley.com.