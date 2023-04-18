Health Department Retires Sections of the COVID-19 Data Dashboard

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Due to the changing landscape of the pandemic, including the recent ending of the local disaster declaration, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment has retired several sections of the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The dashboard, which was developed in early 2020 to allow residents to track COVID-19 trends in Larimer County, has been viewed nearly 7 million times and will continue to host the most commonly viewed features and data. Residents that frequently visit the dashboard will still find the CDC Community Level meter, 7-day case rate, weekly data about hospital admissions and capacity, and the total number of deaths.

The sub-pages of the dashboard with additional details about individual cases and deaths have been removed. The local outbreak and vaccination data have also been removed, and links to publicly available data at both the state and county level are now provided. Data that has been removed from the Larimer County dashboard is archived and accessible for those looking for past data.

“The dashboard is being updated to ensure that the information provided is relevant to the stage of the pandemic that we’re currently in,“ says Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “The goal of the dashboard has always been to help residents assess their level of risk and follow local trends, and we’ll continue to make sure they can do just that.”

Gonzales states that one of the most important trends to watch is hospital capacity. “Since the start of the pandemic, our priorities have been to keep the community healthy and to prevent overwhelming our healthcare system.”

The COVID-19 Data Dashboard can be viewed at www.larimer.gov/covid.